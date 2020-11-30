Full Year 2020 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2020 / NTS GMT

Susanne Zeidler - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to start with Slide #4 -- 5 directly. We've all been talking about one topic this year. I will address it right at the beginning of my comments from the 2020 financial year now concluded, before turning to a brief overview of the most important events and the financial year results.



Let me tell you this, the COVID-19 crisis is not a thing of the past for DBAG either. However, all in all, the consequences are manageable. Not all our portfolio companies are negatively impacted by the pandemic. In fact, some of them have even benefited.



Importantly, we have only had to spend EUR 5.2 million in additional equity to allow for debt financing solutions at 7 portfolio companies for crisis management purposes. Like many other market participants, we realized during the pandemic that digitalized business processes offer many advantages. During the financial year, on the revenue, we invested more than ever before. So my last comment on this slide, during the financial