Half Year 2021 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / NTS GMT

Roland Rapelius - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - Senior VP & Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to DBAG's conference call regarding our H1 results also from my side. It's a great pleasure to welcome you to this call now for the first time.



And without much ado, I would now like to hand over to Susanne Zeidler, our Chief Financial Officer, for the presentation. Please go ahead.



Susanne Zeidler - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Roland, and also a warm welcome from my side to our today's conference call. I begin my presentation today with a topic that is of paramount importance to our shareholders and the company. Please go to the next slide.



In April, we decided to carry out a rights issue and we successfully placed it. Through this, we were able to raise net proceeds of around EUR 100 million. Over the past year, we have successively (sic) [successfully] aligned our private equity platform for growth, which included expanding the product range, expanding our investment team and extending our