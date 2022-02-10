Q1 2022 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / NTS GMT

Roland Rapelius - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - MD & Head of IR



From my side, ladies and gentlemen, I'm Roland Rapelius, Head of Investor Relations. And with me today here is Torsten Grede, spokesperson of the Board of Management; and Mirka Derksen, our Head of Finance and Accounting. Following the recent changes in the Board of Management, Torsten Grede has assumed responsibility for finance on a temporary basis within the Board of Management. So without further ado, I would now like to hand over to Torsten Grede for the presentation. Please go ahead.



Torsten Grede - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Yes. Thank you very much, Roland. Also from my side, a warm welcome, and thank you for joining this conference call. I would go -- spend next 15, 20 minutes going through the presentation. Starting on Slide #3 with the most -- with a snapshot of the development in the first quarter of our financial year '21/'22. We had a very good progress in our investing activities. The lower peer group multiples, after we adapted our valuations to