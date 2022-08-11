Q3 2022 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Roland Rapelius - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - MD & Head of IR
Yes. Hi. A warm welcome from my side on our Q3 reporting. I'm here with Mr. Torsten Grede, our spokesman of the Board of Management. And without further ado, I will just now hand over to you. Please go ahead, sir.
Torsten Grede - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO
Yes. Thank you very much, Roland. Welcome to this conference call with our quarterly results after 9 months in the current fiscal year '21, '22. We go through the presentation and continue and start on Slide #3 with an short summary. We have seen transaction activity with our team in IT services and software sector. I will come back to that in a minute in the course of this presentation.
We have -- of course, we have, this might not come as a surprise, I believe, negative impact on our earnings from the decline of multiples of peer companies in the capital market. This has also influenced -- negatively influenced the NAV of our PE Investment segment with a decline of 11% to some EUR 600 million. The
