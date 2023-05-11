Q2 2023 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / NTS GMT

Roland Rapelius - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - MD & Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome, everyone, also from my side. Roland Rapelius of DBAG. It's a pleasure to have you here in our H1 conference call. And I hope you can see all the slides in front of you.



And without further ado, I would now like to hand over to Tom Alzin, the spokesman of the Board of Management of DBAG. So please go ahead, Tom.



Tom Alzin - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - Chairman of Management Board



Thanks, Roland. Maybe you can share us first slide, yes. So we are happy to report what we think is a strong set of results here, obviously driven by 4 successful disposals in a nevertheless complicated environment, also driven by higher capital market multiples, given the positive stock market development, and further positive operating development, which we are really proud of and working very hard every day.



This all leads to a 14% NAV growth in 6 months. You can all do the math. If we would confirm that for the second half, we would obviously be way above our capital cost.

