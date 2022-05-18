May 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Stefan Knoll - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG - CEO



Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the Executive Board of Deutsche Familienversicherung, I would like to welcome you to the presentation of the Q1 '22 quarterly figures. We will do this again in the tried and tested manner. After my introductory remarks, my Executive Board colleague and Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Karsten Paetzmann, will present the Q1 results. After that, I will inform you about what we have planned for this year as a whole with an outlook on '22.



Our goal for '22 is to regain, and thus repeat, the profitability of the company. Our 37% growth in premium income in Q1 will contribute to this. Significant cost savings and efficiency progress have been made or achieved, which has a positive impact on costs.



Growth in the primary insurance business can also be achieved by continuously improving the insurance products offered. And I may add at this point that in supplementary dental insurance, an important insurance product for us, we became test winner for the seventh time in a row a few days ago