Nov 17, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Stefan Knoll - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG - CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, it is good to see or better to hear you again. On behalf of the Executive Board, I thank you in advance for your interest. As I do every three months, I will welcome you, which I have done here, say a few introductory words about the business development on the occasion of the Q3 figures, give a few hints about what else has happened after the CFO's remarks and otherwise guide you through this event.



Ladies and gentlemen, it is becoming apparent that 2022 will be a difficult year. I do not need to go into the causes here, they are known to us all. Nevertheless, the CFO will present to you that we have undimmed sales power, which is reflected not least in our growth. If we were less successful than we would have liked in pure new business in primary insurance, it was mainly because we had to reorganize the sales department. In this context, we succeeded in significantly increasing the presence of Deutsche Familienversicherung in social networks, which is already reflected in new business.



When I talk about