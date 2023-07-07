Q2 2023 Dios Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2023 / 06:15AM GMT

Knut Rost - DiÃ¶s Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning and a warm welcome to this presentation of DiÃ¶s half year results of 2023. I'm the CEO of DiÃ¶s and together with me, our CFO Rolf Larsson, We will guide you through the results, major events and highlights. (Operator Instructions) Contact details are available on the last slide on our website.



The operational performance is very strong with improving figures, strong demand and new business being announced. On the other side, financing rates have continued to increase due to higher market rates. To be more specific, the occupancy rate was 92% and the surplus ratio was 71%, which shows a good and solid development.



The positive net letting of SEK 16 million is a proof of an active organization and a continued strong market. Our interest costs are increasing due to rising market interest rates. The Swedish Riksbank raised another 25 basis points last week. That means they have implemented an interest rate increase from 0 to 3.75% in just 12 months.



I'm proud to say that we