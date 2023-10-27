Nine months 2023 Dios Fastigheter AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Knut Rost - DiÃ¶s Fastigheter AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, and a warm welcome to this presentation of the Dios Q3 Report 2023. My name is Knut Rost, I'm the CEO of Dios. And together with me today is our CFO, Rolf Larsson.



The heading of this report is, a historical strong operational result in a challenging environment. We will give you a summary of the report, and we will guide you through how we navigate in short-term perspective and how we take advantage of opportunities for long-term growth. If you have any questions, there will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Also, you can always reach out to us with your questions afterwards. You can find our contact details on the last slide and on our website, too.



I want to start off with a few words on our market in Northern Sweden. We are experiencing a unique growth situation that started a few years ago and has really taken off the last year. Investments of this kind are remarkable and have not been seen in our market, and we are only in the beginning of the green growth