Q2 2020 Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / NTS GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand you over to Rolf Elgeti, CEO, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Rolf Elgeti - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the results call for the first-half figures of our fiscal year at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG. You hopefully have seen the presentation on our website, which has been updated and includes the new numbers and charts and everything, and I may refer to one or two of those, but mainly, we'll keep it brief, and then leave time for questions because I guess most of the stuff is self-explanatory.



Just to give you a brief overview, maybe first on the general numbers and the growth, we have acquired 44 properties with a total investment of approximately EUR170 million. In the last six months, the average acquisition yield was 9.2%. This, in fact, was our strongest acquisition half year we've had in our