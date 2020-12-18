Q4 2020 Deutsche Konsum REIT AG Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 18, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Deutsche Konsum REIT AG. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Rolf Elgeti, CEO, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Rolf Elgeti - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, all. Thank you for your time to listen to this call on the full-year figures 2019/2020 for Deutsche Konsum REIT. We published the figures already yesterday, and the new presentation is already uploaded in the Internet. I assume you have seen it already or have it in front of you. So I'll be very brief and just highlight a few points that we think are worth mentioning, and then there will be time to go through questions.



But firstly, if you look at page number four in the presentation, just what are the highlights for the last year. Let's first look at the portfolio growth and our acquisitions. We have acquired 39 properties with a total investment volume of over EUR100 million. That's decent. That's in