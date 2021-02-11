Q1 2021 Deutsche Konsum REIT AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Rolf Elgeti, CEO, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Rolf Elgeti - Deutsche Konsum REIT AG - CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for your time and interest. We will be going through the Q1 results of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG.



There is, for those of you who haven't seen it yet, a presentation on our website. And I will be referring to one or two slides of that presentation. As you know, I do that in telegram style and then leave ample space and time for questions, should there be any.



I'd be starting on page four of the presentation, just to go through the highlights of the first quarter. Of course, the first quarter of our fiscal year is the calendar quarter Q4. So what has happened, we have grown the portfolio further. We have acquired 11 additional properties with an investment volume