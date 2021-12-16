Dec 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the conference call of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I'll now hand you over to Rolf Elgeti who will lead you for this conference. Please go ahead, sir.
Rolf Elgeti - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG - CEO
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for your time and interest in Deutsche Konsum. We will be showing the presentation on screen but it's also on our site in case you don't have access to the webcast.
So let me just quickly start with the highlights and the overview of what we want to talk about. So first, that's the operational update. I don't want to read out all the numbers, but basically the rental income is up. That's, of course, because we have acquired more properties.
Our FFO was up, not quite as highly, which of course is logical because we borrowed more money. Against that, we came in with an FFO of EUR41.2 million, which is slightly above the guidance range. But as you know, we've reduced that
Q4 2021 Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...