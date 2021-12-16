Q4 2021 Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Rolf Elgeti - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG - CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for your time and interest in Deutsche Konsum. We will be showing the presentation on screen but it's also on our site in case you don't have access to the webcast.



So let me just quickly start with the highlights and the overview of what we want to talk about. So first, that's the operational update. I don't want to read out all the numbers, but basically the rental income is up. That's, of course, because we have acquired more properties.



Our FFO was up, not quite as highly, which of course is logical because we borrowed more money. Against that, we came in with an FFO of EUR41.2 million, which is slightly above the guidance range. But as you know, we've reduced that