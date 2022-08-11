Q3 2022 Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Rolf Elgeti - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call. I suggest we'll do it as per usual. I'll highlight a few slides and items out of the presentation, which is online, as you know.



So let's start with page 4 with the actual highlights. I'd like to go through most of them, actually, because a few [are] quite relevant. So first, the rental income is up 9% year on year. Why is that relevant? What's the relevance?



Because, as you know, we still have not issued any shares for over two years. So this is effectively -- in terms of the capital employed, it's organic, topline growth. The FFO, as a result, is also up year on year for 3% (inaudible) shares unchanged, of course. The FFO per share is up 3%.



The aFFO is up much more. That is because, as you know, we had unusually high CapEx numbers last year. And this year is more normal; and therefore, [that's just] lower CapEx. But the most important, I think, item worth stressing as far as the operational update is concerned is the rent increases. We have had rent increases of 2.4%.

