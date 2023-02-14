Q1 2023 Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Rolf Elgeti - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for your time and interest in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, and Q1, 2022-23 figures. So just for the avoidance of confusion, we're talking about calendar Q4 last year.



The presentations online, as you know, you've seen the press release. So what I suggest that you -- I just highlight very few data points that are worth mentioning, in my opinion, relative to the last quarter and in particular in the backdrop of the current environment.



So let's start with the operational business. Our rental income is up, it's up 2% year on year. But what's actually more interesting, personally I think, is the like-for-like rental increase -- our like-for-like rents have increased by 1.1%. However, that's quarter-on-quarter. So the in-place rents have been increased by 1.1% quarter on quarter. So if you were to annualize this, obviously, that would be about 4.5%. But we wanted to show the quarter-on-quarter impact, because as we mentioned in previous calls, we are now of course, benefiting from the indexation of the leases