Dec 19, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome and thank you for joining the Deutsche Konsum REIT full year 2022-2023 financial results call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Christian Hellmuth, CFO and Alexander Kroth, CIO. Please go ahead.
Christian Hellmuth - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
Good morning, everyone. This is Christian and Alex from Deutsche Konsum. Thanks for your time and interest in Deutsche Konsum financial year '22-'23 figures. You can follow this webcast here. If you are not able to follow the webcast, please go to our website where we have uploaded this presentation this morning. So by this way, you can follow us, we will refer to page numbers.
And yeah, as per usual, we will pass quickly through the presentation. We will just highlight a few things; three things are important. We will start with a summary, and then we will show a snapshot of the portfolio and also the finance structure. And then I would like to start the Q&A
Q4 2023 Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 19, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
