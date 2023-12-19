Q4 2023 Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 19, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Christian Hellmuth - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board



Good morning, everyone. This is Christian and Alex from Deutsche Konsum. Thanks for your time and interest in Deutsche Konsum financial year '22-'23 figures. You can follow this webcast here. If you are not able to follow the webcast, please go to our website where we have uploaded this presentation this morning. So by this way, you can follow us, we will refer to page numbers.



And yeah, as per usual, we will pass quickly through the presentation. We will just highlight a few things; three things are important. We will start with a summary, and then we will show a snapshot of the portfolio and also the finance structure. And then I would like to start the Q&A