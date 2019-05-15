May 15, 2019 / NTS GMT

Ingo Hartlief - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Good morning everybody to our second call in 2019. I am pleased to provide you with the DEMIRE result of the first quarter. This is Ingo Hartlief, CEO of DEMIRE speaking. With me is Tim BrÃ¼ckner, our CFO; and Michael Tegeder, who is new to the team, our new Head of Investor Relations, warm welcome.



What I'd do today is divide the short session in 2 parts, first, a company presentation and second, a Q&A session. Let me start the company presentation with a look at the market environment in this early 2019. The German commercial investment market in the first quarter is forming a high plateau in the current cycle. If we compare Q1 '18 with Q1 '19, transaction volume declined by 20% to EUR 11 billion. Now what is remarkable that second-tier market still grow, while top 7 entities lose 30%. We are in the right market.



Yield compression is facing an end. Rental growth is the new key driver for capital growth. Nevertheless, this was still the third highest investment volume for an opening