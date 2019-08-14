Aug 14, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Ingo Hartlief - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board
Good morning, everybody. It's a pleasure to provide you with the DEMIRE results for the first half year 2019. With me here today is Tim BrÃ¼ckner, our CFO; and Michael Tegeder, our IR Head.
As always, we start with the company presentation, and then we move over to the Q&A part. Let me start with the company presentation and the highlight of the recent developments. Tim will discuss our financial thereafter.
So far, the first half year, DEMIRE had an excellent development of the KPIs. The headline of all this is the execution of our REALize Potential program with its 4 major pillars.
First, acquisitions. DEMIRE is aiming to grow its portfolio to exceeding EUR 2 billion by the ongoing purchase of real estate in ABBA locations.
Second, asset management. DEMIRE has optimized and focused its real estate management and increased lettings, identified potentials and increased rental income.
Third, financing. DEMIRE focuses on the further optimization of its
