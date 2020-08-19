Aug 19, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Ingo Hartlief - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, to our 2020 half year results call, and thank you for dialing in today. I trust you are well and healthy in corona times.



With me here is Tim BrÃ¼ckner, DEMIRE CFO; and Michael Tegeder, our Head of Investor Relations, your well-known team. Corona is the topic of the year so far and has us keep busy as well in recent weeks and months. To cover this important topic first, let me shortly summarize the situation at DEMIRE before I jump into the presentation.



The good news is that the impact on our H1 results is limited and manageable for us. And the situation, especially in rental collections, has strongly improved in July and in August so far. If there is no second lockdown occurring in Germany and the overall situation remains as stable as it is today, we are confident to deliver a robust set of 2020 results that exceeds our very strong fiscal year 2019.



Our REALize Potential strategy, which we have introduced last year and which focuses on the main goals of