Nov 17, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the DEMIRE Quarter 3 Results 2020 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ingo Hatlief. Please go ahead, sir.



Ingo Hartlief - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, to our Q3 2020 results call, and thank you for dialing in again. I trust you are all still well and healthy. With me here is, as always, Tim BrÃ¼ckner, DEMIRE's CFO; and Michael Tegeder, the Head of our Investor Relations team. Although corona has influenced as in Q3 as much as in Q2, it remains topic of the year. It has kept us busy over the course of 2020.



To cover this important topic first, let me shortly summarize the situation at DEMIRE as of today before I jump into the presentation. The good news is that the impact of corona has been further limited and is manageable for us. And the situation, especially in terms of rental collections, has strongly improved -- or, we can say, even normalized since July. The current