Mar 17, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Ingo Hartlief - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, everybody, to our 2020 results presentation, and thank you for dialing in today. I trust you are all still well and healthy. With me here is, as always, Tim BrÃ¼ckner, DEMIRE's CFO; and Michael Tegeder, our Head of Investor Relations. And I am looking forward to report about DEMIRE's development in 2020. Unfortunately, and still, corona is the topic of the day and it is one word summary for 2020.



This is what it feels like, at least for me, but the good news is that our 2020 performance indicators show something completely different. We have, of course, been affected by the pandemic, and we will provide you with all the details in a minute, but DEMIRE was also able to reach record levels at many relevant KPIs, including our most important rental income, FFO and letting performance. In fact, the impact of corona has been limited and is manageable for us. Those of you who are following DEMIRE for a while, are close to our realized potential strategy, which