Ingo Hartlief - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, everybody, and welcome to our half year results presentation 2021. Thank you very much for dialing in. I trust you are all well and healthy. With me here, as always, is Tim Bruckner, DEMIRE's CFO; and Michael Tegeder, our Head of Investor Relations. And I'm looking forward to updating you about DEMIRE's development in the first 6 months of the year. So let's start.



Corona is still the topic of the day. Also we perceive it in the media being more present that when speaking with our tenants. This indeed is a good sign as the increasing vaccination rate and the preparation for autumn and winter now will hopefully prevent another locking later this year and hence affect our