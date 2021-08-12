Aug 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG event H1 results 2021 conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time i would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Ingo Hartlief. Please go ahead sir.
Ingo Hartlief - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, everybody, and welcome to our half year results presentation 2021. Thank you very much for dialing in. I trust you are all well and healthy. With me here, as always, is Tim Bruckner, DEMIRE's CFO; and Michael Tegeder, our Head of Investor Relations. And I'm looking forward to updating you about DEMIRE's development in the first 6 months of the year. So let's start.
Corona is still the topic of the day. Also we perceive it in the media being more present that when speaking with our tenants. This indeed is a good sign as the increasing vaccination rate and the preparation for autumn and winter now will hopefully prevent another locking later this year and hence affect our
Half Year 2021 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...