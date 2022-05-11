May 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Ingo Hartlief - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, everybody, and welcome to our results presentation for the first 3 months of '22. Thank you for dialing in this morning. I trust you are all well and healthy. With me here is, as always, Tim BrÃ¼ckner, DEMIRE's CFO; and Michael Tegeder, our Head of Investor Relations.



I'm sure you have had the chance to look at our results already, which I would summarize as business as usual. I have presented our annual report just about 7 weeks ago and at the end of Q1, and there have been no significant changes since then and within the first quarter '22. I consider this is a good news as we neither have been affected by corona anymore nor by any impact of the war in the Ukraine. Further on, the strategic review of our major shareholders is still ongoing, and so it is currently impossible for us to comment on this.



Now after these relevant points are made, let me shortly summarize the most important KPIs and the development in Q1. All of the 4 pillars of our REALize