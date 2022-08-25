Aug 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Ingo Hartlief - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, everybody, and a warm welcome to our results presentation for the first half year of '22. Thank you for dialing in. I trust you are all well and healthy.
Joining me for this call is our CFO, Tim Bruckner; and Darek Gruttle, Investor Relations.
Before I start to dive into our results and provide you with the latest figures, let me briefly touch upon the omnipresent topics to determine the current overall economic sentiment, and how they affect the operations of the mirror. The first aspect to mention here is the war in Ukraine, which is sadly still ongoing. As for DEMIRE, we have not been directly affected since the vast majority of our tenant base does not have close ties to Ukraine or to Russia. Closely connected to this conflict is the rapid increase of the inflation over the last couple of months, while especially the increased energy costs impact our P&L negatively, the largest part of the price jump can be passed on to our tenants.
Aug 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
