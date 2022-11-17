Nov 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Ingo Hartlief - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, everybody, and welcome to our results presentation for the first 3 quarters of 2022. Thank you for dialing in this morning. I trust you are all well and healthy. For this call, I am joined by Tim BrÃ¼ckner, our CFO; and Julius Stinauer, who leads our Investor Relations and Corporate Finance team since 1 month now.



We start off this call being all aware of the seriousness of the macroeconomic and political situation. To recall, the ongoing war in the Ukraine, the rapidly increasing inflation fueled by rising energy costs and the [unprecedented] rate hikes of the European Central Bank are the major challenges that the entire economy as well as the real estate industry is currently facing.



After the challenges of the pandemic, which have not yet been fully overcome, our country, our industry and ultimately, we at DEMIRE, are being again put to the test. After a decade of almost unrestrained growth, supported by low interest rates and the surge in investment