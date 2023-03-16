Mar 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Alexander Goepfert - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - Chairman of the Management Board



Ladies and gentlemen, a very good morning to everybody, and a warm welcome to our results presentation for the fiscal year 2022. My name is Alexander Goepfert, I'm since January 12th this year the new CEO. In the past, I was Chairman of the Supervisory Board. And I return to the operating business at the beginning of this year. Thank you for dialing in. I hope that you are all well.



With me here is Tim BrÃ¼ckner, you know him, DEMIRE CFO and Michael Tegeder, our of Investor Relations. I'm sure and I hope so that you have a chance to look at our wells which are very strong operationally and show a record rental income on FFO I for the past year. So let me jump right into what has happened in 2022 at DEMIRE and flip to Page 4 of our presentation, which I hope that you can see it.



You will surely remember that we defined and implemented some years ago, the real life potential strategy. The main goals of the strategy were portfolio optimization, financial strength, operational excellence and