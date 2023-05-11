May 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Alexander Goepfert - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Results Presentation for the first 3 months of 2023. Thank you for dialing in. I trust you all well. With me here is DEMIRE CFO, Tim Bruckner, you know him; and Ralf Bongers, our new CIO, who started in April, and Julius Stinauer, our Head of Investor Relations. I'm sure you have had the chance to look at our results already, which I would like to summarize as solid and in line with our expectations.



I presented our annual report just about 2 months ago at the end of our first quarter in 2023 until then, we have achieved 2 important milestones of our deleveraging strategy. First, the signing of the disposal of the (inaudible) in Ulm; and second, the bond buyback of the nominal amount of EUR 51 million. So now after the most important points are made. Please follow me on the next slide, let me shortly summarize the development of our key metrics in Q1.



All 4 pillars of our realized potential strategy have again