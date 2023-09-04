Sep 04, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Alexander Goepfert - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Hello to everybody. I see we have relatively many have dialed in, and welcome to our results presentation for the first 6 months of 2023. Thank you for dialing in. I trust you are well. With me here is DEMIRE's CFO, Tim BrÃÂ¼ckner; and DEMIRE's CIO, Ralf Bongers, as well as Julius Stinauer, our Head of Investor Relations.



I'm sure you have had a chance to look at our results already, which I would summarize as solid and in line with our expectations. However, before I start to dive into the presentation and provide you with the latest figures, let me briefly touch upon the current economic sentiment and how it effects the operations of DEMIRE. In the first half of 2023, situation of the commercial property market in Germany, which has already been tensed in the previous years already, deteriorated further.



The general economic conditions remain challenging with the ongoing uncertainty about future economic developments having a strong impact on the market activity. You all know,