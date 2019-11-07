Downer EDI Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Richard Michael Harding - Downer EDI Limited - Independent Non Executive Chairman



Okay. Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Mike Harding, and I'm the Chairman of Downer EDI Limited. I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land whom which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. I pay my respects to the elders, past and present.



I would now like to officially open our Annual General Meeting for 2019. Based on the number of voting members in attendance, I declare a quorum for this meeting.



Before I commence today's proceedings, I would like to draw your attention to the safety procedures of the venue. When notified of an emergency, which will be a voice heard through the speakers, please evacuate the building immediately via the nearest exit. Please make sure you don't use the lifts, proceed to the designated external area, which is across the road next to a multistory car park, as shown on the diagram on the screen. Do not enter the building unless authorized.



I would now like to introduce my fellow directors. On my