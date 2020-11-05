Downer EDI Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Richard Michael Harding - Downer EDI Limited - Independent Non Executive Chairman



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Mike Harding, and I'm the Chairman of Downer EDI Limited. I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land in which we meet today, which in Sydney is the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, and pay my respects to their elders, past and present.



I would now like to officially open our Annual General Meeting. As you're aware, this year's meeting is being conducted virtually via the Lumi platform. And therefore, there are some housekeeping matters I would like to mention. As usual, voting on all the resolutions will be by a poll. Once I declare the poll open, a voting icon, it looks like a bar graph, will appear on your screen or navigation bar. When you click this icon, the resolutions will appear and you can select a voting option. You can vote at any time during the meeting until I declare the poll closed.



I will make it clear later in the meeting, when the polls are about to close. Only verified shareholders or their proxies,