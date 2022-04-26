Downer EDI Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Adam Halmarick - Downer EDI Limited - Group Head of IR & Strategic Planning



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Downer's 2022 Investor Day. My name is Adam Halmarick and I'm the Group Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Planning. I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to the elders past, present and future in maintaining the culture, country and spiritual connection to the land. It's my pleasure to welcome you here today. It's great to see some familiar faces in the crowd and some new faces as well, and I look forward to meeting you over the course of today. It's also great that we can webcast this live to an audience who are unable to be here today, and I welcome you all, too.



A couple of quick housekeeping points from me before we kick off the presentation. Firstly, in the event of an emergency, please take the note and instruction from the staff here at the North Side Conference Center. If we do need to exit, we'll be exiting through the 2 emergency