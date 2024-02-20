Feb 20, 2024 / 12:10PM GMT

Timothy W. Thein - Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research Analyst



Okay. Good. We're officially starting Citigroup 2024 Industrials Conference. So thank you, everyone, for coming. Starting bright and early here with the team from Donaldson. So Sarika -- well, from the company, Sarika Dhadwal, who heads the IR; Scott Robinson, CFO; and then Carpenter, Chairman and CEO, here with us this morning, which we're thrilled about. So with that, I'll turn it over to you guys, and we'll go from there.



Sarika Dhadwal - Donaldson Company, Inc. - Director of IR



Great. Just before we get started, I just wanted to say that we will be reporting our second quarter fiscal '24 results on February 28. So anything we talk about today during the presentation or the Q&A will be backdated in terms of data to late November when we reported our first quarter results.



Tod E. Carpenter - Donaldson Company, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President



So with that, let me get started. So good morning, and thank you for your interest in our company.