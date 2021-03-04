Full Year 2020 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Thomas Fischler - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Head of Treasury&IR



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our earnings call on the 2020 financial results. My name is Thomas Fischler. I'm responsible for Investor Relations here at DrÃ¤ger.



Before we start, a short remark on the procedure during the call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call will be recorded, and we will publish the recording on our website after the call, and we'll consider your participation and consent with this.



So with no further ado, I hand over to Stefan DrÃ¤ger, CEO of DrÃ¤gerwerk.



Stefan A. DrÃ¤ger - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of the Executive Board-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to everyone joining us today. I have with me Gert-Hartwig Lescow, who is our group CFO. Tom Fischler already introduced the -- you for the