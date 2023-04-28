Q1 2023 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Stefan A. Drager - DrÃ¤gerwerk AG&Co. KGaA-Chairman of the Executive Board-DrÃ¤gerwerk Verwaltungs AG



Good afternoon and thank you for joining our conference call on our Q1 financial results. I have with me today Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO; Tom Fischler and Nikolaus Hammerschmidt, both Investor Relations. We would like to guide you through the presentation covering our results for the first 3 months, which we made available on our web page this morning.



Following the presentation we will open the floor to your questions. We already published a preliminary figure 2 weeks ago. In the final figures we published this morning, there are no meaningful deviations to the prerelease. Let's get started on Page 4 with the business highlights of Q1.



In the first quarter, we made a successful start to the new fiscal year with a strong increase in net sales and clearly positive earnings. The good start was supported by several things. First of all, the higher order on hand situation at the beginning of the year. In