Q1 2020 Detskiy Mir PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Detsky Mir Group discussion on Q1 2020 unaudited IFRS financial results on the 30th of April 2020. (Operator Instructions)



Before we start, we would like to draw your attention to the fact that some of the information during this call contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of Detsky Mir Group. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as expect, believe, anticipate, estimate, intend, will, could, may or might, and the negative of such terms or similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions, that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after today's date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, amongst others, deterioration of economic and credit conditions, our