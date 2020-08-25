Q2 2020 Detskiy Mir PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Sergey Levitsky - Public Joint Stock Company Detsky Mir - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, colleagues. On behalf of Detsky Mir, we are happy to welcome you at this video conference to discuss our Q2 and second half of 2020 results as well as a strategy update for the company.



Representing Detsky, we have the CEO, Maria Davydova; the CFO, Ms. Anna Garmanova; the COO, Mr. Farid Kamalov; the Head of E-commerce, Mr. Pavel Pishchikov; Head of Logistics, Mr. Denis Gurov; as well as myself, Head of -- Director for IR and Investor Relations and Strategy, Sergey Levitsky.



We have 2 hours for this new workshop. We have this webinar webcast in 2 languages, Russian and English. It's going to be comprised of 2 parts. We have prepared a 30 minutes presentation for you with a strategy update for the upcoming 30 minutes, and then we'll disclose the second half results and proceed with the Q&A session. And the second part, my colleagues again to dwell upon in more detail on key strategic initiatives, at which point in time, we will have a second Q&A session as well.



Esteemed