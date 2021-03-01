Q4 2020 Detskiy Mir PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Detsky Mir Group discussion on Q4 2020, full year 2020 audited IFRS financial results on the 1st of March 2021. (Operator Instructions) Before we start, we would like to draw your attention to the fact that some of the information during the call contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Detsky Mir Group. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as expect, believe, anticipate, estimate, intend, will, could, may or might, the negative of such terms or similar expressions.



We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update those statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring as of today's date or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, amongst others, deteriorating economic and credit conditions, our