Half Year 2021 Detskiy Mir PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Detsky Mir Group discussion on Q2 2021 unaudited IFRS financial results on the 25th of August, 2021. (Operator Instructions)



Before we start, we would like to draw your attention to the fact that some of the information during this call contains projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of Detsky Mir Group. We can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as expect, believe, anticipate, estimate, intend, will, could, may or might, the negative of such terms or similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and actual events and results may differ materially.



We do not intend to update these statements or reflect events and circumstances occurring after today's date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, amongst others, deteriorating economic and credit