Q3 2021 Desenio Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
Fredrik Palm - Desenio Group AB(publ)-CEO
Welcome, everybody, to Desenio Group's Q3 results presentation conference call. I hope you're all well and as usual, presentation materials are available on our website and the Q&A session will follow again. So can we go to slide 2, please?
In our Q2 report, we've entered the forecasting of how the easing of COVID-19 restrictions will develop and affect the market was very difficult. Our belief was that we would see return to more normal customer behavior during the third quarter, but the positive trend we saw in July and in the beginning of August didn't last throughout the quarter. Still, I feel confident that this is not the new normal regarding customer behavior.
This slowdown seen is temporary caused by FX that our caused by reopening of societies. We cannot see anything that has changed long term in our underlying market and this decline is affecting the whole sector, not only Desenio. All data points are the following shows that the market share has not been affected for us. So we are still perfectly
