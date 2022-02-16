Q4 2021 Desenio Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Fredrik Palm - Desenio Group AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, operator, and welcome, everybody, to Desenio's Q4 results presentation conference call. So with me today, I have our CFO, Kristian Lustin, and presentation materials are available on our website as usual, and then in the end, the presentation will follow by a Q&A session.



So on page 2, please. So in Q4, net sales increased 25% to SEK1.227 million for the full year 2021 compared to the previous year, but decreased 5.6% to SEK319 million for the fourth quarter. So we see this in a market with lower than normal sales volumes. S o in contrast to that, the higher normal activity in Q4 2020. So the difference in search volumes was reflected in organic net sales, which decreased by 30% excluding Poster Store, which was consolidated from December 16, 2020.



However, the conversion rates decreased by 13%, while average order value decreased by 5% in the fourth quarter compared to 2020. And our active customers amounted to 3.8 million, which is up 64% from last year. So during the quarter, we