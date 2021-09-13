Sep 13, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



And with that, we will move on to our next presentation. We have U.S. Gold Corp. up next. It's on the NASDAQ under USAU. From the company, we have with us, George Bee, who is President and CEO who will present U.S. Gold this morning.



George Bee - U.S. Gold Corp. - President & CEO



Right. Good morning, and very happy to be here at the Denver Gold Group and after lockdown and so on, hats off to Denver Gold Group for putting this event on [so very] nicely.



So U.S. Goldcorp. I'll point you to the forward-looking statements and cautionary notes. But really, we are here today with our whole team. There's three of us, with over a 100 years of experience. And at the moment, what we're doing is we're advancing our historic CK Gold project. We're going to be updating our PFS in the coming weeks. We're targeting over 100,000 ounces, equivalent gold ounces of production. And that's going to come fairly quickly and the several enhancements to a historic fee economic analysis, which was done some time ago.



So with that, we've also got a