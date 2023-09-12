US Gold Corp at Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek Transcript

Sep 12, 2023 / 07:15PM GMT

George Bee - U.S. Gold Corp. - President & CEO



All right. Very briefly, I will be making some forward-looking statements, so it is the cautionary notes.



Look. U.S. Gold, really at the moment, is all about developing a shovel-ready project. We've got 1.44 million gold equivalent ounces of proven and probable reserves. That is constituted by 1 million ounces of gold, 248 million pounds of copper.



We're looking to put into operation at the moment. It's 10 years, with over 100,000 ounces of equivalent gold per year. It's front-end loaded, which really helps on the cash flow.



We've got additional resource expansion potential, and all-in sustaining cost as per our December 2021 prelim, pre-feasibility study, $800 per gold equivalent ounce. Why? Because we've got a low-strip ratio. And at the moment, we're looking at additional add-ons, which I'll touch.



So we're a little bit of an anomaly. We're Nasdaq-listed. We have very tight share structure. As you can see, there, 9.3 million shares outstanding. Management, insiders, we're all owners. And as such, we're very