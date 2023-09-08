Full Year 2023 Shearwater Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 08, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Justine James - Alma PR - IR



Phil Higgins, CEO



Phil Higgins - Shearwater Group plc - Group CEO



Good afternoon. For those who are new to Shearwater, I would just like to take you through a brief introduction. At Shearwater, we provide cyber security, managed security, and professional advisory solutions to help create a safer online environment. We have two divisions that make up the company. Within our services division, we have three companies. Brookcourt Solutions provide next-generation (inaudible). Xcina Consulting provide professional advisory in audit. Pentest provides red teaming, penetration testing, along with the new release, training program.



Within our software division, we have SecurEnvoy, which provides next-generation converged access management platform; and GeoLang, which provides sensitive data discovery. I