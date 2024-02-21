Feb 21, 2024 / 04:20PM GMT
Jason Gursky - Citi - Analyst
All right. Well, good morning, everybody, to those in the room and on the webcast. Again, Jason Gursky from Citigroup and the company's aerospace and defense analyst. And I have the great pleasure today of sitting here on the stage this morning with some of your comments. Steve, thanks for joining us. I appreciate it. Let's see here.
I always like to start these conversations a little bit higher level and particularly for those that may not be as familiar with the Company. I know the Company has a very long heritage and that will be kind of what kind of caught up in this question I'll ask here, but maybe start with what was the problem that you're trying to solve for your customers, how you all go about doing it and kind of what differentiates the company and maybe start kick it off with a little bit of the history.
Stephen Oswald - Ducommun LaBarge Technologies Inc - Chairman, President & CEO
Sure. Absolutely. And again, it's great to be with you, Jason, thank you for having us, and it's my first Citi conference. So we
Ducommun Inc at Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference Transcript
Feb 21, 2024 / 04:20PM GMT
