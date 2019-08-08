Half Year 2019 Derwent London PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Paul Malcolm Williams - Derwent London Plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. First decision I had to make is to upgrade the room, so I hope you like the new venue. Anyway, good morning, and welcome, everybody. Thank you for attending today, or those listening into our 2019 half year results. We're going to continue with our usual format, with all the executive directors presenting. But first, let me we say it's an absolute pleasure to be here to the opening proceedings.



Now I've taken on the role of Chief Executive at a busy time for the group, with lots of positive activity across the portfolio. Despite Brexit and other uncertainties, we continue to see excellent occupational demand for our space. On this basis, we have committed to our large development program, which is letting very well, adding to our earnings potential. At the same time, we have preserved our balance sheet strength through disposals and debt refinancing.



Now good progress in the first half, Slide 2. Our activity continues to deliver positive returns, Damian and Nigel will talk you through the details. Our