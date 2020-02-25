Full Year 2019 Derwent London PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Paul Malcolm Williams - Derwent London Plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Sorry for the slight delay. Obviously, a lot of people getting through. Thank you for joining our 2019 results presentation today, either in person or on the webcast. I know you've had a busy day with other REITs reporting so I'll get straight to proceedings. We'll follow our usual format with presentations from Damian, Nigel, David and Simon, and then I'll open up for questions. There are other members of the Derwent team here today, so please feel free to ask them questions, too.



Slide 2. 2019, another very successful year. Damian will talk you through our financial performance in detail, but I'm pleased to report a total return of 6.6% for 2019, another 10% rise in the dividend and NAV growth of 4.8%. Now there was improved sentiment across the Central London office market and we had a strong operating performance. We achieved GBP 34 million of new lettings, nearly 7% above ERV. We have 3 major developments on-site totaling 790,000 square feet, of which 72% is pre-let. And we announced today our route map to