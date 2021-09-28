Derwent London PLC Investor Day Transcript

Sep 28, 2021 / NTS GMT

Paul Malcolm Williams - Derwent London Plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Investor Day. Actually, it feels just so fantastic to have so many of you in the room to have actually a collection of people all talking to each other. That's a good idea, isn't it? So I hope you all got here safely.



We've got a lot of presentations today, which you'll meet a lot of the team, but thank you very much all for attending. It's good to be back. I'm sure we all feel a bit zoomed out. So welcome also to 80 Charlotte Street, which is our first all-electric and Net Zero Carbon development. Now we completed the building in the middle of lockdown last year. Boston Consulting and Lee & Thompson already in occupation, another major tenant, Arup, are currently fitting out.



So you'll get the opportunity to see other parts of the building later today. Now you're sitting in DL/78 which is a first for us and one of our new portfolio initiatives. It will open next week, so you're all getting a bit of a sneak view. It's a hybrid amenity space and it will be available to all our