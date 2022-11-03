Q3 2022 Derwent London PLC Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Derwent London 2022 Q3 Business Update. My name is Eugenia, and I will be the operator for your call this morning. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Paul Williams, Chief Executive. Please go ahead.



Paul Malcolm Williams - Derwent London Plc - CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Derwent London Q3 2022 Business Update. It has certainly been an interesting few weeks since we last presented, but having said that, London remains really busy.



The West End has been buzzing for some time, and the East has been catching up since the summer. We've made good progress on lettings at rent well above ERV and have made significant disposals of over GBP 200 million in the year-to-date above book value, taking our leverage even lower.



Now the flight to quality continues. Occupier demand remains strong for the right buildings as businesses are firmly engaging with their longer-term occupational strategies. We've let GBP 9 million of space so far this year,