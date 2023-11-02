Nov 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Damian Mark Alan Wisniewski
Derwent London Plc - CFO & Executive Director
* Emily Prideaux
Derwent London Plc - Executive Director
* Paul Malcolm Williams
Derwent London Plc - CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Adam James Shapton
Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division - Analyst
* Alex Kolsteren
* Paul J. May
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Derwent London Q3 2023 Business. My name is Rocco, and I will be the operator for your call this morning. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to Paul Williams, Chief Executive.
Paul Malcolm Williams - Derwent London Plc - CEO & Director
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Derwent London Q3 2023
Q3 2023 Derwent London PLC Corporate Sales Presentation Transcript
Nov 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...