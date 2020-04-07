Full Year 2019 Alliance Pharma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 07, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Peter Jonathan Butterfield - Alliance Pharma plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody, and thank you for attending this analyst meeting, which obviously is taking place as a conference call as a result of COVID-19. Firstly, I'd just like to say, I hope your families are all keeping safe and well, and that your businesses are navigating away through this current situation, which is unprecedented for us all. Before we start, please better check that you've got a copy of the presentation in front of you. If not, you can find it on the Investors section of the Alliance website.



So turning to Page 3. Just in terms of what we're going to cover this morning. Clearly want to run through business